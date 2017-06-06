Big Cass Sneak Attacked On RAW

The WWE’s recent game of Clue with Enzo Amore has been one of the more interesting storylines going on Monday Night RAW. Tonight, however, it was Cass who was apparently on the receiving end of a sneak attack as Enzo found him laying in a pile in the backstage area.

At first, it appeared that The Revival had done it in the Study with the Lead Pipe. Last week, however, Cass’ strange behavior ended up leaving fans wondering if he could be behind the attacks himself.

In an interesting twist to this week’s attack, one of Enzo’s gold chains was laying next to Cass after the attack. Zo implored Cass to realize that it was a set-up.

It looks like @BigCassWWE is down and out backstage at #RAW! pic.twitter.com/wVCZ5fPHOn — WWE (@WWE) June 6, 2017

Due to the sudden injury, Enzo had to find another partner for his tag team match with The Club. Luckily, he was able to enlist the services of another 7 footer, The Big Show. Show reluctantly joined Zo and helped defeat The Club relatively easily, but after the bout, Cass insinuated that maybe Show was behind the attacks all along.

Fans took to Twitter tonight to give their opinions, with some thinking Cass had staged the attack on himself to further confuse the situation.

GiveMeSport noticed something else from last week’s Raw that may have implicated Big Cass as the attacker.

“Last week WWE announcer Corey Graves stated on the commentary booth that he’d love to shake the hand of the men or man responsible for Amore’s attack, and also insinuated that perhaps it was Cass himself who carried out the attacks. Cass came out to the commentary booth randomly this week and confronted Graves for his comments, but it ended with Graves apologizing and the pair sealed the deal with a handshake.”

Regardless of who ends up being revealed as the person behind the attacks, the saga has been one of the more enjoyable mysteries of otherwise pretty bland episodes of Raw.

