Enzo Amore’s Accuser Goes After Alleged Accomplice on Twitter

The scandal surrounding Enzo Amore's sexual assault seems to get more convoluted by the day. Now that several parties are involved, the truth seems that much more escapable.

Layla Shapiro, a friend of Amore's and alleged accessory to his crimes issued a statement on Twitter to clear the air. Upon Sheahan's initial claims, Shapiro vehemently denied the accusation on Twitter, she's since removed those tweets in favor of the cleaner language you see below.

I was horrified to hear about this alleged assault. I have always supported other girls and do not accept this kind of behaviour. I wasn’t present when this alleged sexual assault happened. — TOOPOOR (@toopoor_) January 23, 2018

However just as Shapiro attempted to absolve herself of any responsibility, Philomena Sheahan, Enzo's accuser jumped in to say Shapiro's statement was false.

Enzo told you & tyler he was going to rape me, you kissed me on the cheek & said “have fun be safe” then left so....ALLEGEDLY you’re a complete liar. https://t.co/roCijIyElR — philomena (@missgucciwitch) January 24, 2018

Sheahan had a few logical holes poked into her claims by a close friend Sam Cook. Citing text messages that imply Sheahan and Emore's sexual encounter was consensual, Cook appeared to find case-altering evidence in favor of Amore. However, Philomena addressed those text message receipts on her Twitter account.

While Sheahan admits to sending the compromising texts, she's distanced herself from their potency by saying she was still under the influence of drugs.

The smoking gun in Cook's YouTube citizen trial is a text sent by Sheahan bragging about sleeping with a "famous wrestler." This not only carries connotations of consensual sex but by Sheahan glorifying the experience, Enzo's denial gets some validation.

Cook would continue to assert that behavior like this from Sheahan is not surprising, as she has a history of being unreliable.

"What she's saying is not true. And it's very odd that of all people that this happened to that she randomly gets to be on f—ng TMZ and Forbes magazine writes an article I mean this is so f—ing insane...She's not a credible person. She's just not an honest person," he said.

Cook would go on to postulate that Shehan concocted the story in an effort to cover up a drug relapse.

This story gets more convoluted by the hour. But Cooks account and text message receipt it the first real corroboration of Amore's innocence. At this point, it appears that Enzo and Shehan did have a sexual encounter in October. But now the question is if it was consensual or not.

We will keep you posted as this story continues to develop.