Accuser’s Friend Proclaims Enzo Amore Innocent

Amid allegations of sexual assault, Enzo Amore‘s life has all but evaporated. However, the former WWE Superstar mounted his defense Tuesday via an official statement through an attorney. And now, Enzo is getting help from a friend of his accuser.

Sam Cook, a YouTuber who has known Amore’s accuser, Philomena Sheahan, for multiple years is ready to dismiss her claims that Enzo raped her in October of 2017. Using text message receipts from mutual friends who have been in contact with Sheahan, Cook has evidence that runs counter to the alleged rape.

The smoking gun in Cook’s citizen trial is a text sent by Sheahan bragging about sleeping with a “famous wrestler.” This not only carries connotations of consensual sex but by Sheahan glorifying the experience, Enzo’s denial gets some validation.

Cook would continue to assert that behavior like this from Sheahan is not surprising, as she has a history of being unreliable.

“What she’s saying is not true. And it’s very odd that of all people that this happened to that she randomly gets to be on f—ng TMZ and Forbes magazine writes an article I mean this is so f—ing insane…She’s not a credible person..She’s just not an honest person,” he said.

Cook would go on to postulate that Shehan concocted the story in an effort to cover up a drug relapse.

This story gets more convoluted by the hour. But Cooks account and text message receipt it the first real corroboration of Amore’s innocence. At this point, it appears that Enzo and Shehan did have a sexual encounter in October. But now the question is if it was consensual or not.

Amore, whose real name is Eric Arndt, has sought out attorney Timothy J. Eckstein of Phoenix law firm Osborn Maledon, who in turn released a statement of denial on his behalf.

“Over the last two days, Philomena Sheahan has made multiple public accusations against Eric Arndt (also known as Enzo Amore with the WWE), including allegations of sexual misconduct concerning an October 2017 incident in Phoenix,” Eckstein said. “Mr. Arndt fully and unequivocally denies those accusations.”

In addition to the denial, Eckstein also claimed Amore has been cooperating with police during the investigation. He also does not plan to make any other statements regardless the allegations.

“He is cooperating with the authorities in this matter and looks forward to having it resolved in a timely manner,” the attorney said. “Neither Mr. Arndt nor his counsel will be making any further public comments on this matter.”

We will keep you posted as this story continues to develop.