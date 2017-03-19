Emma Posts New Video About Her Return To RAW

You’ve all been so good. Emma may finally (no were really serious this time) be ready to return to WWE TV as Emmalina this coming Monday night. She posted the following clip yesterday as she heads to Las Vegas for Monday’s RAW. She wrote, “On to the next adventure now… #Vegas!”

What exactly is her gimmick now? Is she just someone that is too lazy to travel?

Videos by PopCulture.com

The WWE also posted this tweet concerning her return.

So, do we believe them? They’ve been teasing this for months and I’m not completely sure the fan interest for Emmalina’s debut is still there.

We’ll see if the company who cried Emmalina actually follows through this time. I’m afraid their time to capitalize on this is running out.

