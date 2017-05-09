Emma Leaves WWE Overseas Tour Early

WWE‘s overseas tour is coming to an end sooner than expected for a member of Raw’s women’s division. Over the weekend it was revealed Raw superstar, Emma, suffered a shoulder injury during a match at a WWE Live event. Today, we have learned that she will be heading home sooner than the rest of her peers.

Several viewers at the Live event pointed out on Twitter that Emma had taken a bad bump into the corner, which caused the referee to throw up the dreaded “X” sign for Emma to be taken to the back for medical attention. You can see live images from the event here.

Emma was absent from last night’s Raw and today posted the following message on Instagram to update her status.

“Had an amazing time on tour! Didn’t exactly end how I imagined it would but heading back to the USA now hoping for some good news after tests this week! Thanks for all the support and messages!”

The promising women’s division star suffered a ruptured disc last May that kept her sidelined until the end of the year.

It seemed as if WWE had big plans for her return when the “Emmalina” vignettes begin running incessantly on RAW to hype a makeover, yet reports are WWE lost faith in Emma being able to pull off the gimmick and essentially gave it to Lana.

Unfortunately, a performer’s injury can also have a negative effect on the person who they were in a program with. Emma was working a lower mid-card program with Dana Brooke and its likely Brooke could get lost in the shuffle again without a clear cut heel to work with.

Hopefully, Emma gets some good news from the WWE doctors and is able to get back in the ring sooner than later.

