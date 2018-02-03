Big Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match Announced for RAW

This Monday will bring us one step closer to officially knowing the six competitors for WWE‘s big Elimination Chamber match at the end of this month in Las Vegas.

WWE has announced that another qualifying match will occur on this Monday’s edition of RAW, live on the USA Network. The full announcement is below.

Last week, three hard-hitting Qualifying Matches determined that Braun Strowman, Elias and John Cena would compete in the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match on Sunday, Feb. 25, with the winner of that hellacious bout going on to challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at The Showcase of the Immortals, WrestleMania. However, there are three slots left in the match, and WWE.com can now confirm that Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt will clash one-on-one on Raw for the right to enter the structure, where WrestleMania glory will be on the line.

Not to spoil this Monday’s match, but it is still widely expected that Reigns will go on to win the Chamber match and challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal championship at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans. It’s been one of the worst kept secrets in the industry that Lesnar/Reigns was the planned main event for WrestleMania 34 going back almost a year now.

With Strowman, Elias, Cena, and likely Reigns confirmed as participants after this Monday’s RAW, the other names that are expected to round out the field are Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan. There were reports that Rollins has been suffering from a bad back, though he took to social media to squash those reports.

Guys, my back is fine. Has been fine. #fakenews — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) February 2, 2018

Similarly, Jordan has also reportedly been suffering from an injury as well, though his was reported to be more serious than Rollins’. Even so, WWE is still moving forward with plans for a match between Jordan and Rollins at WrestleMania.

With half of the field being revealed last week, it will be interesting to see if WWE moves to add two more matches this week to finish out the Elimination Chamber field. With three weeks until the PPV, it would be logical for them to want to drag out the revealing of the last two spots to fill television time in the interim.