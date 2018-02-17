WWE Announces Elimination Chamber Appetizer for RAW

Before next Sunday’s Elimination Chamber, WWE will host a chaotic exhibition on RAW featuring all seven Chamber participants.

WWE announced on Saturday that John Cena, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, Finn Bálor, Elias, and The Miz will all compete in a Gauntlet Match in the final RAW before Elimination Chamber.

With only six days to go until WWE Elimination Chamber, how will John Cena, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, Finn Bálor, Elias and Intercontinental Champion The Miz physically and mentally react to the grueling nature of a Gauntlet Match? And which Superstar will try to make the ultimate statement by running the gauntlet, proving both their staying power and endurance as they all aim to head into the Elimination Chamber with massive momentum? Find out this Monday night on Raw.

As of now, there are no stakes surrounding the match, but WWE may address that once RAW airs on Monday.

Then again, there aren’t too many advantages to them to fight for. Elias earned the privilege to exit his Chamber last, while Miz was condemned to enter the match first. Given that Rollins and Balor were late additions they’ll likely start off with Miz. The rest is a little arbitrary, so WWE may skip Chamber related implications for RAW’s Gauntlet Match. However since there won’t be much of story to follow, WWE may employ Braun Strowman to fashion yet another destructive miracle.

Regardless of who wins the Gauntlet Match, consider Roman Reigns to be the overwhelming favorite to leave Elimination with a ticket to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. Their WrestleMania 31 rematch has been rumored for a year straight and WWE has made conscious effort to keep them away from one another until their big New Orleans mama match.

But, now is the time for the Beast Incarnate and the Big Dog to cross paths once more.

