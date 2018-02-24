Championship Match Added to WWE Elimination Chamber Card

This Sunday’s WWE RAW PPV event, Elimination Chamber, just grew by exactly one championship match.

WWE confirmed on Friday that there will now be a RAW tag team championship match on the show. Tag champions The Bar (Cesaro and Sheamus) will defend their championships against Titus Worldwide (Titus O’Neil and Apollo) at Elimination Chamber in Las Vegas.

If you’ve been watching WWE television of late, this one isn’t much of a surprise. The two teams have been interacting now for a good while, and with the RAW tag team division so thin at the moment, this was one of the only directions that they could go while still getting the champions on the show.

WWE also announced a match for the kickoff show. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson will take on The Miztourage, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas.

Below is the final card (as of now) for Sunday’s big event.

Men’s Elimination Chamber – Winner Receives WWE Universal Title Shot at WrestleMania 24

John Cena vs. Elias vs. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

Women’s Elimination Chamber – RAW Women’s Title Match

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Bayley vs. Mandy Rose vs. Mickie James vs. Sonya Deville vs. Sasha Banks

(The winner will defend title against Asuka or Asuka & Nia Jax at WrestleMania 34.)

WWE RAW Tag Team Title Match

Cesaro and Sheamus (c) Titus O’Neil and Apollo

Asuka vs. Nia Jax

(If Jax wins, she will be added to the WrestleMania 34 women’s title match between the champion and Asuka.)

Matt Hardy vs. Bray Wyatt

Kickoff Show: The Miztourage vs. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows

Plus, Ronda Rousey will make her WWE career official by signing her contract during a special in-ring segment.