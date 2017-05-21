The Rock Reprises Classic Role as SNL Host

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson continued to his recent streak in the spotlight as the host of Saturday Night Live last night. The show’s 42nd season finale also saw the 8-time WWE Champion join the prestigious “Five-Timers Club” for hosts.

Frequent SNL hosts Alec Baldwin and Tom Hanks presented the WWE legend turned Hollywood-star with the embroidered “5” smoking jacket that comes with the honor, with Baldwin also playing the part of WWE Hall of Famer and current US President Donald Trump in the show’s cold-open.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In his monologue, The Rock acknowledged the ongoing rumors of a run for the highest office in his future, announcing “Starting tonight, I am running for the president of the United States.” Johnson also named Tom Hanks as his choice for running mate for what would undoubtedly make the most likeable political ticket in history (and there’s poll data to prove it).

Johnson shined in every sketch, but the biggest surprise came in the first sketch- a reprisal of his and Bobby Moynihan‘s classic WWE Promo parody. Rock donned the blue sequined jacket and blonde wig to play the Ric Flair-esque “Cocoa Watchout” (clearly a play on wrestler Koko B. Ware) who once again decimated Moynihan’s “Trashyard Mutt” (natch, WWE legend Junkyard Dog) with extremely personal smack-talk and life-altering revelations. Watch below