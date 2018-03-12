Drew McIntyre Teases Return, Potential Jump to Main Roster

Former NXT Champion Drew McIntyre took to Twitter on Monday, posting a cryptic note that hints at his potential upcoming in-ring return.

Consider this advanced warning. As much great stuff as I’m watching in @WWE & @WWENXT I’ve noticed some complacency across the board. Sitting ducks. I’ve never worked this hard in my life. If you’re across the ring from me & you’re not on my level…I will eat you alive #TickTock — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) March 11, 2018

Given that he specifically mentioned both WWE‘s main twitter page along with NXT‘s page, this could be a sign that “The Celtic Colossus” could pop up on either NXT or make the jump to the main roster in the near future.

McIntyre was famously dubbed the “The Chosen One” by Vince McMahon on an episode of SmackDown back in 2009, but wallowed in the midcard and wound up as a jobber in 3MB before leaving the company in 2014. Over the next three years he vastly improved his in-ring work and promo ability, working in independent promotions like ICW and Evolve as well as being the TNA World Champion during a multi-year run with Impact Wrestling.

McIntyre made his WWE return on the NXT roster, first appearing in the crowd during NXT TakeOver: Orlando in April 2017. Within months McIntyre rose through the ranks in the developmental promotion and won the NXT Championship by defeating Bobby Roode at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III in August 2017.

But while at the top of his game, McIntyre suffered back-to-back setbacks at NXT TakeOver: WarGames in November, dropping the NXT Championship to Andrade “Cien” Almas and suffering a torn bicep in the process. He hasn’t been seen on television since, but McIntyre’s return date was tentatively set for WrestleMania weekend, just in time for NXT TakeOver: New Orleans on April 7.

If he winds up back on the NXT roster, there are a couple of spots he could wind up in.

With a rematch contract still in-tact, McIntyre could be a surprise addition to the NXT Championship match between Almas and the unbeaten Aleister Black.

NXT general manager William Regal also announced a ladder match to crown the first ever NXT North America Champion at a recent television taping, which McIntyre could make a surprise return in alongside (Spoiler Warning!) Adam Cole, Killian Dain, Lars Sullivan, Velveteen Dream, Ricochet and EC3.