WWE Announces the Signing of Donovan Dijak

WWE confirmed the signing of Ring of Honor star Donovon Dijak Tuesday afternoon.

The 30-year old, former ROH Top Prospect is an athletic, 6’7 265-pound specimen. His arrival to WWE has been rumored for several months now as his contract with Ring of Honor expired back in February. Dijak has been a staple on the independent circuits and is now set to join fellow Indie icon, Adam Cole in NXT.

Most, (admittedly ourselves too) may be unfamiliar with Dijak. However we snagged a couple of his highlights and needless to say, he’s worth getting excited about:

Here’s WWE’s statement on their new toy:

“A new hoss has arrived at the WWE Performance Center.

Six-foot-7, 265-pound Chris Dijak of Worcester, Mass., better known to ring fans as Donovan Dijak, is the latest signee to join WWE’s training center in Orlando, Fla.

Combining heavy-hitting power with cat-like agility, Dijak’s explosive offense has won him admirers around the world. His “Feast Your Eyes” knee-smash, meanwhile, has downed enough opponents to put Dijak on WWE’s radar with only four years’ experience.

A football and basketball standout in high school and college, Dijak stormed onto the New England independent wrestling scene in 2013. He remained a force in the region ever since, crossing paths with the likes of Tommaso Ciampa and Oney Lorcan, and becoming a fixture in organizations including Massachusetts’ Chaotic Wrestling, Connecticut’s Northeast Wrestling and Rhode Island’s Beyond Wrestling.

Dijak’s search for new competition broadened in short order. In 2015, he won Ring of Honor’s Top Prospect tournament, and earlier this year he competed in the wXw 16 Carat Gold tournament in Germany. He has also wrestled for EVOLVE, and this past weekend, he fought in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla’s Battle of Los Angeles tournament, held in Reseda, Calif.

Dijak’s arrival at the Performance Center comes on the heels of WWE signing another sensation from the independent ranks, high-flyer Lio Rush.”

Dijak is just the latest example of NXT replenishing itself with stars from the Independent circuit. After the proven success of guys like Seth Rollins and AJ Styles in WWE’s main event, the wrestling conglomerate seems to have an open disposition to bringing in more guys from smaller promotions.

We’ll keep an eye on Dijak in NXT. He’s a big dude, and we all know that plays well in WE.