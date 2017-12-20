Did Dolph Ziggler Quit the WWE on SmackDown?

Dolph Ziggler surprised the WWE Universe on Tuesday night during SmackDown as he apparently relinquished his newly won United States title.

Ziggler was set for an in-ring celebration just 48 hours after winning the U.S. title at Clash of Champions. The show ran through a list of his former championship accomplishments as Dolph explained that nobody should have been surprised that he won. They showed his past U.S., Intercontinental, and World title victories.

Dolph screamed at the crowd that they don’t deserve him, and he told them that if they want a memorable moment, he has one last one for them. Ziggler then proceeded to lay the belt down in the middle of the ring and walked off in silence.

It’s unclear right now whether or not Ziggler actually is leaving the company (as has been rumored for some time), or if this is the start of a larger story line. With Ziggler having portrayed a character that insults the fans for several months now, this plays right into that.

WWE has issued the following comment on the situation:

Dolph Ziggler’s Championship Celebration ended in bizarre fashion Fresh off his United States Championship victory over former titleholder Baron Corbin and Bobby Roode at WWE Clash of Champions, Dolph Ziggler threw a Championship Celebration on SmackDown LIVE that was a complete retrospective of his decorated history in WWE, which includes 10 championship wins. After reminding the WWE Universe of what he’s done and who he is through the vintage clips, Ziggler claimed the WWE Universe didn’t deserve him, then took the United States Championship off his shoulder, placed it in the middle of the ring and left without saying anything in a very odd moment.

We’re going to guess that this is part of a larger storyline given Ziggler defeated two other rising talents in Bobby Roode and Baron Corbin just two days ago, but we will have to wait and see whether WWE holds some kind of tournament to crown a new champion or if Ziggler returns in a few week’s time.