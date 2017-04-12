Did Renee Young Confirm Secret Wedding To Dean Ambrose?

Dean Ambrose and Renee Young may no longer share the same brand, but it’s quite possible they’ve agreed to share much more together.

Monday night a member of the WWE Universe noticed Dean Ambrose had brought more than just the Intercontinental Championship with him to Raw when he was spotted wearing a new ring on his left hand ring finger.

Coincidentally enough, Talking Smack host, Renee Young – who just happens to be Dean’s long time real-life girlfriend – was also spotted wearing a ring on her left hand ring finger during an interview with Smackdown Live GM, Daniel Bryan.

EXCLUSIVE: #SDLive GM @WWEDanielBryan claims “star-power” is coming to Tuesday nights, while one Superstar is definitely STAYING PUT! pic.twitter.com/A189mqcGaW — WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2017

So, have the two officially become one? Has more been Shaken-Up than just which brand the two WWE stars will be working on?

If both Renee and Dean are openly wearing their rings on WWE TV, it likely won’t be long until the news is officially confirmed.

Keep your eye out for Renee tonight on Talking Smack to see if she sheds any light on the subject.

