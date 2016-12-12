Did Kevin Owens Go To Far Yelling At Young Fan?

It is often said that the days of heels and faces are over in the WWE. Fans often cheer the snarky bad guys and boo the company’s chosen heroes. Kevin Owens, however, may be one of the exceptions. This weekend, the WWE Universal Champion played his heel role to a sinister level in a video that has since gone viral of Owens yelling at a clearly distraught seven year old in attendance.

The child’s mother posted the following message after the event:

“My heart is shattered. What started off as an amazingly awesome night ended in my 7 year old being completely heartbroken. My son is a huge WWE fan and a fan of just about every wrestler on the roster. He has a drawer full of everyone’s shirts but he chose to wear a Roman Reigns shirt since he has been a fan of his ever since he started watching.

All night he was getting high fives from other wrestlers and was all smiles but for some reason when Kevin Owens came out he singled out my son and commented on who’s shirt he was wearing then told him “you should get this shirt. Actually don’t get this shirt I don’t want you to ever wear my shirt. Don’t you ever try to touch me.” All because my 7 year old wanted a high five and wasn’t wearing his shirt. My heart sank. He became visibly upset, sat down and kept staring at the gate. I couldn’t help it I started crying.

He loves wrestling. He has a drawer full of just about everyone’s shirts, over 100 figures, so many accessories and just loves watching and going to events. The worst part is he was going to be getting a Kevin Owens shirt and hat for Christmas but now he doesn’t want anything to do with him. Kevin Owens was actually one of my sons favorites but now he says “he’s not even on the list of who I like.” This was finally an event that my whole family was able to attend: myself, my son, my mother who has been suffering from leukemia, and my father and we were all having a great time until that happened. For a show that is supposed to be family friendly Kevin Owens really crushed a huge fans spirits last night.

My son is 7 not 15 or 16 where they can take someone they idolize talking to them like that but 7. We have been to many events: TLC, Smackdown, Hell in a Cell, NXT, and the draft. He doesn’t want to go anymore. He had previously asked me if the wrestlers who appear mean would ever do or say something to a kid and I said absolutely not they know better. Kevin Owens made me a liar and just showed everyone last night how much of a jerk he really is.

To top all of this off after Kevin Owens lost to Roman Reigns and he was walking away from the ring my son was just standing there on his seat watching and Kevin Owens jumped towards him and yelled at him “I am your father” which made no sense but with the sudden movement and loudness made all of us jump and my son almost fell of his seat. My son is crushed and whenever he talks about it he tears up. I can’t believe a wrestler would actually treat a 7 year old fan this way. Shame on you Kevin Owens and WWE.”