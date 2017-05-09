Championship Match Announced For Next Week’s RAW

After tonight’s RAW London, it’s clear The Miz and Dean Ambrose should star in a remake of the Odd Couple. Yeah, I know there was already a remake with Chandler from Friends, but whatever. The two have excellent chemistry together and that chemistry will be on full display next week as The Miz challenges for Ambrose’s Intercontinental Championship.

Miz won the opportunity to face Ambrose on last week’s edition of Raw when he defeated both Finn Balor and Seth Rollins in one of the greatest triple threat matches in Raw history.

We got a taste of what’s to come when Miz jumped Dean after his match with Bray Wyatt on tonight’s pre-taped episode of RAW from London.

The two were involved in a heated feud last year on SmackDown that ended when Ambrose defeated Miz for the belt.

We would not be surprised to see The Miz reclaim the Championship next week or at the very latest, the Extreme Rules pay per view. Ambrose is still very over with the WWE Universe, but rumors have it that he could be in for a character makeover that could even land him on the heel side of the Monday night roster.

Whether Dean changes his style or not, Miz holding the belt really draws the ire of the crowd like no other. No one has been a better heel in the WWE over the past 16 months than the Miz and his ability to get a crowd to naturally cheer against him is almost a lost art in the modern era.

