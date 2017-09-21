Daniel Bryan Talks Return To Ring and Who He Would Wrestle

During Wednesday evening’s airing of Total Bellas on the E! Network, cast member (and WWE SmackDown Live General Manager) Daniel Bryan took part in a live question and answer session on Twitter.

The questions quickly took an interesting turn. Bryan has spoken in the past about a potential return to the ring, despite WWE forcing his retirement a couple of years ago. He has reportedly been undergoing therapy for his injuries and even received clearance from some doctors. Bryan and people associated with him have claimed that his original brain trauma diagnosis was overstated and even misinterpreted. Brie Bella has reportedly even given Bryan her blessing if he wants to make an in-ring return.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bryan has even teased on his Twitter page that he would be making a return to ROH Wrestling upon the expiration of his WWE contract. Back in June when Cody Rhodes won the ROH title, Daniel tweeted “”Congratulations! Being @ ringofhonor champ for 462 days transformed me as a wrestler and was one of the best times in my career. Enjoy it!”

He followed that tweet up with “Side note, if you hold the @ ringofhonor title 462 days I may have to come after you, which would be 9/28/18. Be forewarned! # FinalCountdown“

Many assumed at the time that the precise timing mentioned in the tweet was in regards to when his WWE contract expires. It’s not likely that WWE will ever approve an in-ring return for Bryan in one of their rings, especially while they have on-going concussion lawsuits.

During his question and answer session on Wednesday night, Bryan was asked who he would like to wrestle if he returned to the ring. His answer?

He also later mentioned the leader of the Bullet Club.

Yes, and in any big arena https://t.co/ECAk44p1Ea — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) September 21, 2017

Despite the relatively miniscule chance that he will ever perform in a WWE sanctioned match again, Bryan also had a response for who among the current roster he’d like to wrestle if given another match.

We’ll have to see what the future holds for Daniel Bryan. There’s no doubt that a return to the ring by the former “American Dragon” would be one of the most anticipated moments in the wrestling world in many years, but it’s also safe to say that nobody should want it to happen unless Bryan has received complete medical clearance and won’t jeopardize his future by doing so. With a new daughter at home, there are far more important things in his future than wrestling.