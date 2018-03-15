Daniel Bryan’s WrestleMania 34 Role Reportedly Set

Daniel Bryan has been such an integral part of SmackDown storylines, that it seemed reasonable to expect WWE to use him in a match. And it turns out, that’s the plan. Kind of.

According to the Wrestling Observer, WWE hopes to use Bryan as a Special Guest Referee in a match featuring Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Shane McMahon.

As of now, only Owens and Zayn are booked for the match but once Shane recovers from his slew of injuries, it’s a safe bet he’ll enter the fray. However, The Observer says that WWE may assign Shane a partner, officially making his quest for revenge a tag team match.

While its fun to imagine Daniel Bryan stepping in as Shane’s partner, that hollow dream can only lead to disappointment. Despite endless speculation, Bryan is not, and will not be cleared by WWE for in-ring action.

Triple H asserted this during Television Critics Association winter panel to promote RAW’s 25th Anniversary show.

“There can be no exception, medically, if the belief is that he’s not healthy enough and it is a risk for to perform, then I don’t know why we would ever allow him to step in the ring unless it can be proven otherwise,” asserted Triple H.

WWE has remained rigid in their in their concussion-related protocol in order to keep their wrestlers safe and they, the company from being liable.

“We have some of the best medical people in the world working for us. Our wellness policy, our concussion programs, out protocols – I’ll put them up against any on the planet,” he said. “The medical experts will make the determination of whether Bryan can set foot in that ring or not, personally, for him, I know it’s something he loved doing and own hope he has that opportunity. But at the same point in time, he’s married and has a child. We serve the human being first.”

The issue at hand is that Bryan was forced into a premature retirement due to concussion-related injuries. Since, Bryan has been militant in his efforts to get healthy and has actually been cleared by several doctors to wrestle again, even getting the public support of his wife Brie Bella to do so. However, WWE has yet to give Bryan the greenlight, and it’s possible they never will.

Bryan stated the other day in an interview with Sports Illustrated that if he’s not cleared by WWE in time for WrestleMania 34 then the window for him to wrestle in Vince McMahon‘s company will be closed for good.

With a deadline is set, we’ll be able to end the will he or won’t he drama once WrestleMania 34 shuts off its cameras. WWE continues to feed Bryan’s story with Shane McMahon and their beef will eventually reach the point where a match needs to be made. It looks like that’s an imminent concept, but Bryan will be wearing a referee’s stripes, not a wrestler.