Could We Actually See Kurt Angle vs. Daniel Bryan in WWE?

Due to the fateful viral outbreak, the Kurt Angle finds himself back in competition sooner than even he imagined. Like Angle, Daniel Bryan has been playful with his pending return to wrestling action. Seeing that we’re already halfway there, is it possible that WWE could one day book a dream match between the RAW and SmackDown GM’s?

To call this situation complicated would be a reckless understatement. However, when news broke that Angle would be coming back, Daniel Bryan was all too coy on Twitter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

His tweet is painfully open to interpretation, which is actually perfect because as wrestling fans, speculation is our forte.

More: Another Promotion Likely to Deny Daniel Bryan From Wrestling

Here are the facts. Daniel Bryan was forced into a premature retirement due to a slew of concussion-related injuries. However, he claims that poor communication lead to a tragic misunderstanding that is currently keeping him barred from competing in WWE. As far as Daniel Bryan is concerned, he is still quite capable of wrestling again.

However, WWE is currently embroiled in a number of concussion base lawsuits and letting a concussion prone athlete step back in the ring would really make them look hypocritical. By all indications, WWE is happy to run out the clock on Bryan’s contract.

Daniel Bryan’s WWE contract expires in September of 2018. He’s already teased matches in other promotions, namely a Ring of Honor super match between him and former WWE Superstar, Cody Rhodes.

Brie Bella says Daniel Bryan will wrestle again. Daniel Bryan says he will wrestle again. For it to happen in WWE, Vince McMahon and Co. would need hard data and an exceptional opportunity to make a mega-money match.

Up Next: Details on 5 WWE Superstar Contracts and Their Expiration Dates

According to Kurt Angle, the only thing that kept him from competing in WWE was a clean physical exam. No stranger to injuries and concussions, WWE seemed to be shelving Angle unless they absolutely needed him.

Turns out, they did.

So, in light of Roman Reign’s illness and WWE’s duty to reconcile the Fake News Shield, they had to do something crazy. Expediting their medical protocol for the 48-year old Angle was just that.

And for Daniel Bryan to have another WWE match, it would take similar circumstances.

First, Kurt Angle has to look great at TLC tonight. Second, WWE will have to be so impressed with Angle that they will deem him worthy of a storyline. Third, Angle would have to start a beef with Shane McMahon over brand superiority – this would continue as we marched towards WrestleMania. Finally, and most unlikely, in the week before WrestleMania, Shane contracts a highly contagious illness that forces him to withdraw from the ‘Mania card. Utterly stuck, WWE would have to employ the services of Daniel Bryan to fill the card’s gaping void.

Outside of this, Daniel Bryan vs. Kurt Angle won’t be happening in WWE.

But hey, never say never, right?