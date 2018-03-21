Watch: John Cena Glows About Daniel Bryan’s Fight to Return to WWE

WWE

As WWE Superstars, John Cena and Daniel Bryan are essentially family. But marrying the Bella Twins makes them literal family, and that makes Cena’s perspective on Bryan’s return to WWE all the more poignant.

TMZ Sports caught up with the 16-time WWE Champion outside of a Los Angeles restaurant and the conversion immediately centered on Bryan’s big news.

“He’s gone through every single protocol, 10-fold,” Cena told TMZ Sports at Montage in the Beverly Hills. “He’s one of the healthiest people in WWE, and it just takes a lot of convincing of other minds that he’s that healthy.”

Bryan and Brie Bella have both attested to the vigilant lengths the 36-year old has taken to gain medical clearance. The former WWE Champion sought and earned the stamp of approval from a slew of doctors before finally getting WWE co-sign.

“He worked his ass off to make that happen,” Cena said. “It is what he was born to do … he’s back where he belongs.”

The news of Bryan’s return instantly melted the WWE Universe.

