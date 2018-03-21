Watch: John Cena Glows About Daniel Bryan’s Fight to Return to WWE

As WWE Superstars, John Cena and Daniel Bryan are essentially family. But marrying the Bella Twins makes them literal family, and that makes Cena’s perspective on Bryan’s return to WWE all the more poignant.

TMZ Sports caught up with the 16-time WWE Champion outside of a Los Angeles restaurant and the conversion immediately centered on Bryan’s big news.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“He’s gone through every single protocol, 10-fold,” Cena told TMZ Sports at Montage in the Beverly Hills. “He’s one of the healthiest people in WWE, and it just takes a lot of convincing of other minds that he’s that healthy.”

Bryan and Brie Bella have both attested to the vigilant lengths the 36-year old has taken to gain medical clearance. The former WWE Champion sought and earned the stamp of approval from a slew of doctors before finally getting WWE co-sign.

“He worked his ass off to make that happen,” Cena said. “It is what he was born to do … he’s back where he belongs.”

The news of Bryan’s return instantly melted the WWE Universe.

This makes me so crazy happy https://t.co/dcMvnIuGtf — Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) March 20, 2018

The news of Daniel Bryan being cleared for in ring action has made Wrestling twitter explode. THIS IS WHY I LOVE WRESTLING!! — Kyle (@DeathByDunne_) March 20, 2018

Welcomeback american dragón yes yes yes yes @WWEDanielBryan — GABRIEL GIL (@carlosgil316) March 20, 2018

Bryan must be so happy,and I’m so happy for him. — Haydn Fox (@TownNation) March 20, 2018

DANIEL BRYAN CAN WRESTLE AGAIN HELL FRICKEN YEA pic.twitter.com/K55pUJ4HcT — Keisha Hatchett (@Keishamaze) March 20, 2018

I’m either dreaming or this is real 😍 #wwe #danielbryan @WWEDanielBryan @WWE such a teenage hood inspiration 💯❤️ i’m so psyched!!! go get um Bryan!!! pic.twitter.com/xx0U7OjAva — Ruhul Amin (@ruhulamin2001) March 20, 2018

YYYYYEEEEEESSSSS!!!!! This is amazing news get in there we get our man back. Oh I’m so happy for you @WWEDanielBryan oh my goodness this is the best news I’ve heard in weeks. I can’t wait to see you back where you belong in the ring…as a competitor 😇😇😇😇🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🎉🎉🎉🎉 — Daniel(SDMN) (@TheYOLOArtist) March 20, 2018