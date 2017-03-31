Daniel Bryan Fires AJ Styles On SmackDown LIVE

AJ Styles came into tonight’s SmackDown Live without a WrestleMania opponent and he leaves without a job. After brutally sneak-attacking Smackdown Commissioner, Shane McMahon, and sending him crashing head first through a car window, AJ Styles had to face the wrath of SmackDown GM, Daniel Bryan.

Bryan caught up to AJ before he left the building and reprimanded him for his actions. When Styles said, “What are you going to do, fire me?”, Bryan responded, with an emphatic “Yes I am.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

AJ Styles definitely did the lion’s share of the build up to his WrestleMania match tonight on Smackdown Live and he started off the show with a bang, explaining that he had enough of being mistreated by Smackdown management.

Styles was livid that he was without a WrestleMania match and said that while he’d love to smack the kale chips out of Daniel Bryan’s mouth, the man he was aiming for was Smackdown Commissioner, Shane McMahon.

AJ then waited until Shane arrived and left the WWE Chairman’s son beaten and bloodied.

Lucikly a backseat camera happened to be on hand.

For more on this developing story, we now take you to Suspiciously Convenient Backseat Cam 4000. pic.twitter.com/sLt19a6MyM — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) March 15, 2017

A shocked JBL somberly declared that “attacking the official of a company is not acceptable any place in the world”, which is probably the most ironic thing a wrestling announcer has ever said.

Shane McMahon had yet to comment on the attack but we have to assume his pride will force him to re-hire AJ in time for their rumored WrestleMania match.

For the record, it’s also worth noting that Randy Orton, who burned down another WWE member’s house, received no punishment whatsoever from the Smackdown authority figures.

…. Update ….

Shane McMahon entered the arena with only moments left on the broadcast to announce that he will face AJ Styles at WrestleMania, thus usurping all of Daniel Bryan’s GM authority … we think. Hopefully we’ll get more clarification tonight on Talking Smack following 205 Live on the WWE Network.

MORE WWE:

Shawn Michaels Confronts Roman Reigns

Update on Seth Rollins WrestleMania Status

Top WWE Star To Miss WrestleMania