Daniel Bryan Officially Cleared by WWE to Return to Action

After retiring two years ago, Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to WWE competition.

WWE.com released the following details:

Following more than two years of extensive evaluations, four-time World Champion Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition by leading neurosurgeons, neurologists and concussion experts, including Dr. Robert Cantu, Dr. Javier Cárdenas and Dr. Jeffrey Kutcher. Bryan underwent a full review of his medical history and received comprehensive neurological and physical evaluations independent of WWE. He was cleared by each doctor as well as WWE’s Medical Director, Dr. Joseph Maroon.

Ever since his premature retirement in 2016, Bryan has been working vigilantly to prove that he is, in fact, healthy. His diligence was finally gratified on Tuesday—just in time for WrestleMania.

In his current role of SmackDown General Manager, Bryan has been absent as of late. However, he’s slated to appear at tonight’s episode of the Blue Brand, but this news drastically changes the purpose of his presence.

SmackDown will be gushing with celebratory notes, but Bryan may be all business. Seeing that his comrade, Shane McMahon, was brutalized by Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn last week, Bryan will likely have plenty to say to the diabolical pair of Canadians.

This story is developing…