Mojo Rawley and Curtis Hawkins Get Personal in Twitter Beef

With WWE fully committing to the RAW vs. SmackDown rivalry, some WWE Superstars decided to make business all too personal.

Mojo Rawley and Curtis Hawkins may be pre-show fodder right now, but their Twitter feud is worthy of main eventing a pay-per-view. Mojo got the ball rolling by commenting on his tag team partner, Zack Ryder’s image of them dismantling Hawkins during RAW’s #UnderSiege segment.

With Hawkins firing back, the fight was officially on, and it got personal.

Verbal tussles like this happen on a weekly basis for WWE Superstars. We can tell if it’s ego or boredom that initiates their beef, but we’re entertaining nonetheless.

Can you imagine Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant feuding on Twitter? For the most part, Tweet Wars have been reserved to the more obscure WWE talent, but Roman Reigns and John Cena did trade a few barbs on a random evening leading up to their No Mercy mega-match.

Regardless, these never get old. Thanks, guys!

