Mojo Rawley and Curtis Hawkins Get Personal in Twitter Beef

With WWE fully committing to the RAW vs. SmackDown rivalry, some WWE Superstars decided to make business all too personal.

Mojo Rawley and Curtis Hawkins may be pre-show fodder right now, but their Twitter feud is worthy of main eventing a pay-per-view. Mojo got the ball rolling by commenting on his tag team partner, Zack Ryder’s image of them dismantling Hawkins during RAW’s #UnderSiege segment.

.@ZackRyder I’ve never felt more like your teammate before. Love it when you kick the crap out of @TheCurtHawkins. That guy sucks. https://t.co/CBi8OojXJj — Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) October 25, 2017

Hanging on @ZackRyder in @WWE. Picking up @RobGronkowski’s scraps at the clubs. Can you do anything yourself?! https://t.co/kjqwp5G5tG — Brian Myers (@TheCurtHawkins) October 25, 2017

With Hawkins firing back, the fight was officially on, and it got personal.

Coming from @TheCurtHawkins whose only accomplishment has been successfully stuffing his saggy man boobs into his singlet every week… https://t.co/VzJ5JM0O43 — Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) October 25, 2017

That was 10 yrs ago. I got an A+ on a math test in preschool once. Haven’t let that define my existence. #WhatsUpThisDecade? @TheCurtHawkins https://t.co/OWfxt8fjqg — Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) October 25, 2017

Well Mojo, I’ve been wrestling for 13 plus years. I’ve lived my childhood dreams and you failed at yours miserably… which was football. pic.twitter.com/PIdZnGmIoF — Brian Myers (@TheCurtHawkins) October 25, 2017

Made it to the NFL. Earned my MBA when I was 21 (google what that means). Worked on Wall St. Won at Mania. Cool high school gym pics though. https://t.co/Wu71UhDjHG — Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) October 25, 2017

Verbal tussles like this happen on a weekly basis for WWE Superstars. We can tell if it’s ego or boredom that initiates their beef, but we’re entertaining nonetheless.

Can you imagine Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant feuding on Twitter? For the most part, Tweet Wars have been reserved to the more obscure WWE talent, but Roman Reigns and John Cena did trade a few barbs on a random evening leading up to their No Mercy mega-match.

Regardless, these never get old. Thanks, guys!

