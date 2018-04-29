Corey Graves Makes Bold Statement on Saudi Arabia via Social Media

Corey Graves and the rest of the WWE crew are back in the United States following a few days in Saudi Arabia, and Graves had the perfect way to mark his return to the States.

Graves went on Instagram while enjoying a great, American made IPA to throw a little bit of shade the way of Saudi Arabia, writing “A drink to remember that no [matter] how bad WE think we have it, at least our women have rights and we all have freedom of expression. #ifyougetityougetit.”

You can see the post below.

In the case that you haven’t been following the wrestling world over the last week, WWE has been receiving quite a bit of criticism following a decision to enter into a 10 year contractual agreement with the Saudi Arabian government which officially began with a show there on Friday.

No women were allowed to be part of the show, as is Saudi Arabian custom, so the entire WWE women’s roster was left back home. During the show, a commercial aired for WWE Backlash, which features WWE women; this prompted the Saudi government to issue a statement condemning WWE’s airing of the promo during the show. So you could stay the Saudi government fired the first shot and Graves fired back.

While some have excused the show as WWE beginning a process toward change in Saudi Arabia, the condemnation issued by Saudi Arabia after the show and the fact that women were only allowed to attend the event if accompanied by men (and they were restricted in where they could sit) seem to paint a different picture. It’s clear that when it comes to females, let alone their treatment of homosexuals, the country has a long way to go to catch up with the rest of the world.

Graves is far from the most prolific poster on social media, so his statement spoke loud to the wrestling community.