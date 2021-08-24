Booker T Blasts CM Punk's AEW Debut Promo, Social Media Fires Back

CM Punk returned to professional wrestling on Friday as he made an appearance on the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) show AEW: Rampage. Fans were excited to see the former WWE Superstar back, but one WWE Hall of Famer had a big problem with his promo. Booker T talked about Punk's AEW promo on The Hall of Fame podcast and said that the Chicago native "struck out."

“This is my thing here — CM Punk, Chicago, Illinois, home town, not ‘my backyard’ but ‘I built this damn city’ [and] ‘I put Chicago on my back’ and that’s why 20,000 strong is in the building tonight, they know CM Punk is going to be in the house, right? Give that credit to CM Punk," Booker T said, per Wrestle Zone. "I always talk about when you have a moment, you may only have that moment for that one time and poof—it’s gone. You may never have time to get it back.

"Now, CM Punk has a chance to get it back and we’ll talk about that later, he’ll be around for a while, he’s not going anywhere, but here’s my point right here—CM Punk came back and he had ten full television minutes to go out there and make his point as far as ‘CM Punk being back.’ He had the perfect crowd to be able to go out there and really, I’m talking about having a party up in that United Center, OK? But CM Punk came back and took his moment and chose to talk about WWE. That right there was just a total miss as far as I’m concerned, [in relating it to baseball terms, he] struck out." Fans quickly went to social media to fire back at Booker T.