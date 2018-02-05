Corey Graves Responds to Booker T’s Street Fight Challenge

Over the weekend, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T aired out a list of grievances against co-worker Cory Graves. Booker blamed Graves for getting bumped off of RAW’s commentary team and even challenged him to a real-life brawl. After a day a silence, Corey Graves just issued his response.

When Booker T launched his assault on Graves, it seemingly came from nowhere. On top of multiple insults, Booker explicitly said he wants to fight graves, not in a wrestling ring, but in the street. Here’s what Graves had to say in return.

“Thus the expert in battle moves the enemy, and is not moved by him.” -Sun Tzu (Yes, this is what you think it is) — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) February 5, 2018

As things continue to escalate, it’s worth pointing out that this is clearly a work. But just because this fabricated doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy it. There is no telling where WWE will take this spat, but don’t count on it culminating into a match between the ex-wrestlers.

Who knows where this is headed, but as far as Booker T is concerned he just hopes it ends in violence.

“If I catch Corey Graves on the street, I’m gonna do something to him,” Booker T said on his podcast, Heated Conversations. “I ain’t gonna do it at the office or the airport, but if I catch Corey Graves on the street, you see that little bouffant hairdo he got? I’m gonna rearrange it for him.”

He continued, “Everybody knows my reputation, I get mean, if you mess with my ‘green.’ And right now, my ‘green’ is being messed with. Is WrestleMania coming up, right? There’s room for one more match at WrestleMania. Right now on my show, I’m calling Corey Graves out to a fight. Not a match. Not a pre-show pose down or anything like that. I’m calling Corey Graves out to a fight. I’m talking man-to-man. Mano-a-mano. You and I.”

Now that Graves has responded, the ball is in Booker T’s court. If his first crack is any indicator, his next set of quotes should be highly entertaining.

