Conor McGregor Sought by New York Police Following Bus Attack

Following his actions at the UFC 223 press conference at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the New York Police Department is current looking for UFC fighter Conor McGregor.

UFC President Dana White went so far as to claim an arrest warrant had been issued against McGregor, but ABC News confirmed that wasn’t the case as of yet.

Despite Dana White’s comments about an arrest warrant on McGregor, ABC News reports NYPD is currently investigating the incident and has not issued a warrant yet. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) April 5, 2018

McGregor crashed the mixed martial arts event with several members of his entourage and attacked a bus with a barricade, a trash can and a moving dolly. He was then seen leaving the area in a car.

White sat down with ESPN reporter Brett Okamoto following the incident.

“There is a warrant out for Conor McGregor‘s arrest and they’re looking for him right now,” White said. “His plane cannot take off, he cannot leave the state of New York. With this warrant they’ll be grounded. I’m assuming eventually if they don’t catch him he’ll turn himself in. You can imagine he’s going to be sued beyond belief and this was a real bad career move for him.”

When asked if he would continue doing business with McGregor, White responded “absolutely not.”

“Do you want to be in business with Conor McGregor right now?” White said. “Do you want to chase this guy around for interviews and buy his fights? I don’t think anybody is going to want to right now. I think everybody has got to be pretty disgusted with Conor McGregor right now.”

There is speculation that McGregor’s actions were caused by the UFC stripping him of the UFC Lightweight Championship. McGregor won the title in November 2016 but has not defended the title or competed in the UFC since. A new lightweight champion will be determined on Saturday at the UFC 223 event between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Max Holloway. Nurmagomedov was reportedly in the bus that McGregor attacked.

“If you don’t like Khabib and you don’t like what happened, then fight Khabib. You can come in here and do it legally. This fight’s happening Saturday, you could’ve talked and made the Khabib fight happen right after. You could do whatever you wanted to Khabib within the limits and rules of fighting. You want to grab 30 f—ing friends and come down here and do what you did today? It’s disgusting,” White added.