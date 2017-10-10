Connor McGregor to Appear at WrestleMania 34?

Fresh off the biggest boxing match in the history of the planet, it looks like Conor McGregor wants to book yet another massive appearance.

According to SunSport, the UFC star is in talks with WWE about making a cameo at WrestleMania 34 next year in New Orleans.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Conor is a huge wrestling fan. His entire persona on stage he has developed from watching performers like Ric Flair and The Rock,” a source told SunSport. “These are the top dogs at self-promotion and trash talk. He watched these guys when he was younger. This is something he’s always wanted to do. The WWE guys have asked him to do shows before with them but the timing was never really right. But this time it looks like a deal is going to be locked into place.”

More: The 3 Rumored Matches for Ronda Rousey in WWE

This comes on the heels of a recent Stephanie McMahon interview with The Mirror, where she was asked about the possibility of McGregor coming to WWE.

“I think Conor would be a perfect fit with WWE,” McMahon said. “He certainly has the personality and the athletic ability, the appeal. He speaks his mind, he’s very genuine and authentic and he has a hell of a Vince McMahon swagger.”

There’s a long history of MMA stars crossing over into pro wrestling. Go back to the 1990s and observe that Ken Shamrock and Dan Severn, the two biggest UFC stars of that era, crossed into professional wrestling and had success. Shamrock, in particular, was a big draw with WWE for several years.

In more recent times, Ronda Rousey appears headed to WWE and has also been a lifelong fan of the business. Her pending ring debut with WWE appears to be one of the biggest moments on the immediate horizon for WWE.

McGregor would be a huge signing if WWE were to work out some type of story to get him involved in the company. He’s previously tried to bring some attention to himself through the wrestling world by calling out several professional wrestlers, including John Cena.McGregor is of course coming off one of the biggest drawing PPVs of all time. His recent boxing match against Floyd Mayweather saw McGregor excel far beyond anyone’s wildest dreams in his first-ever professional boxing fight. Perhaps his WWE debut could do the same.