WWE

Cody Rhodes Torpedos Disco Inferno’s Career in Twitter War

Over the weekend, Cody Rhodes earned a nasty gash over his eye thanks to an errant kick from Kenny […]

By

Over the weekend, Cody Rhodes earned a nasty gash over his eye thanks to an errant kick from Kenny Omega. While some chalked it up as an occupational hazard, WCW legend Disco Inferno, saw this as a smoking gun the professional wrestling is going backward. And his criticisms summoned the rath Cody Rhodes.

The news of Cody’s bleeding face made rounds on Twitter, and when they came to Disco doorstep, he thought it was the perfect time to underline the regression of wrestling.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The old guard of wrestling, which Disco clearly represents, have been all too vocal about the style of wrestling that’s so pervasive outside of WWE. For old heads like Disco, wrestlers don’t need a high octane offense to tell an effective story. However, regardless of Disco’s argument, Cody swung back with a mighty shovel.

If Disco buried Cody and Kenny’s match, then Cody buried Disco’s career. In two tweets, Rhodes eviscerated any speck on contribution Disco could claim to the world of professional wrestling.

While Disco wasn’t exactly World Championship material, he did win 4 titles in WCW. However, he may have been a mistake to anoint himself as the voice for an entire era of wrestling.

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts