Cody Rhodes Torpedos Disco Inferno’s Career in Twitter War

Over the weekend, Cody Rhodes earned a nasty gash over his eye thanks to an errant kick from Kenny Omega. While some chalked it up as an occupational hazard, WCW legend Disco Inferno, saw this as a smoking gun the professional wrestling is going backward. And his criticisms summoned the rath Cody Rhodes.

The news of Cody’s bleeding face made rounds on Twitter, and when they came to Disco doorstep, he thought it was the perfect time to underline the regression of wrestling.

Nobody knows how to “work” anymore. They would rather kill each other to get @davemeltzerWON to put their match over. That is a problem that needs to be put front and center. Guys are going to keep getting hurt. https://t.co/NTwFopHlDR — Glenn Gilbertti (@TheRealDisco) April 1, 2018

Trying to educate the masses that the actual “art” of wrestling is making it look real without lacerating your opponents for real. https://t.co/UBDfvI7j4X — Glenn Gilbertti (@TheRealDisco) April 1, 2018

The old guard of wrestling, which Disco clearly represents, have been all too vocal about the style of wrestling that’s so pervasive outside of WWE. For old heads like Disco, wrestlers don’t need a high octane offense to tell an effective story. However, regardless of Disco’s argument, Cody swung back with a mighty shovel.

Stop. You know nothing. You have drawn 0 dollars. No fan has ever left a show thinking about you. You were lucky to be a juiced up double-lifer “over with the boys” type in an era where you hid in plain sight coasting on others’ success. Couldn’t hang then, can’t get booked now. https://t.co/0kiDAgyhlT — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) April 2, 2018

I take no pride in ending that man’s career w/a single tweet…but this whole “they’re doing it wrong…I know how to do it right…they’re exposing the business…” That logic itself is exposing the business. Don’t let the bitter have a place in our world. Conversation is done — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) April 2, 2018

If Disco buried Cody and Kenny’s match, then Cody buried Disco’s career. In two tweets, Rhodes eviscerated any speck on contribution Disco could claim to the world of professional wrestling.

While Disco wasn’t exactly World Championship material, he did win 4 titles in WCW. However, he may have been a mistake to anoint himself as the voice for an entire era of wrestling.