Cody and Brand Rhodes Aren’t That Excited About Starrcade Returning to WWE

Earlier today, news broke that WWE is re-booting the NWA and WCW classic show, Starrcade. Originally created in 1983 by Dusty Rhodes, the show returns to its roots of Greensboro, North Carolina. Despite all the nostalgia swirling around, the Rhodes family isn’t exactly thrilled.

The November 25th event will not be televised as it’s only a SmackDown house show. Former WWE superstar and son of The American Dream, Cody Rhodes seems OK with WWE using the Starrcade name but only under one condition.

Dear @MichaelPSHayes1 If you’re afraid an event won’t sell cuz’ the holiday and want one of my Dad’s events…at least book Goldy.. -Cody — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) September 18, 2017

Cody’s wife and former WWE talent Brandi Rhodes was less reserved on the subject and actually seems offended by WWE’s actions.

Starrcade was created and delivered by Dusty Rhodes. WWE didn’t want to do it while he was here. Now they want to do it and not give credit? pic.twitter.com/5ZLsoptjHE — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) September 18, 2017

While much of the wrestling community is excited to see the classic show gets reinstalled, some folks think WWE is disrespecting the show’s history.

I hope Goldust makes a special appearance at Starrcade. Would only be right, considering the event is Dusty’s creation. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) September 18, 2017

Starrcade was once WCW’s biggest card of the year. Now it’s a Saturday house show? — Superkick Foundation (@SuperkickFNDN) September 18, 2017

So it just a house show they’re calling Starrcade? https://t.co/tNuH5dgufO — Bill Matz (@BILLadelphia1) September 18, 2017

Starrcade has been effectively dead since 2000. As WCW’s version of WrestleMania WWE may have been hesitant to pay homage to a show that used to threaten their ext. while Starrcade may never return to it’s PPV stage, WWE did go out of their way to make this November show quite special.

From WWE.com:

WWE Championship Steel Cage Match

Jinder Mahal vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Natalya vs. Charlotte Flair

United States Championship Triple Threat Match

AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin vs. Rusev

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Texas Tornado Match

The New Day vs. The Usos

Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens

Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler

