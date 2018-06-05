WWE

CM Punk Wins Defamation Case Against WWE Doctor Chris Amann

CM Punk got a big victory in the court room on Tuesday, the first of two major victories he is looking to achieve this week.

WWE’s doctor Chris Amann had filed a defamation lawsuit against CM Punk and Colt Cabana over disparaging remarks made concerning Amann’s work during an appearance on Cabana’s podcast, The Art of Wrestling.

The lawsuit went to trial over the last week and heard arguments and witness accounts from both sides. Nick Hausman of WrestleZone provided daily reports of the case direct from the court room, and he reported on Tuesday that the jury deliberated for about two hours before coming to the verdict.

The jury found Punk and Cabana not guilty on all counts. Given that result, the two of them will not have to pay a dime of out of pocket costs for the trial. According to Hausman, both men appeared very relieved following the reading of the verdict. Cabana was visibly relieved while Punk and his wife, AJ Lee of WWE fame, embraced in a tearful hug.

Punk and Cabana shook hands with all of the jurors following the case and Amann was also reportedly very polite after everything was over. When the verdict was read, Hausman reported that Amann was “staring off blankly.”

The biggest negative of the trial was that Amann could not argue that the alleged defamatory remarks cost him anything financially, though he argued that there was emotional pain and work stress due to what the pair had said when criticizing his medical work, specifically the handling of Punk’s injury in late 2013 and early 2014.

Punk now moves on for his second UFC fight this Saturday night on PPV. The fight, which occurs at UFC 225 in Punk’s hometown of Chicago, will feature Punk vs. Mike Jackson in the opening contest. Both men are looking for their first win in UFC, as both have lost contests to Mickey Gall in the past.

