CM Punk Teases UFC Fight in His Hometown

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is headed to Chicago for a PPV for the very first time. Could they be looking for a Chicago native to play a major role in the promotion of the event?

Chicagoan and former WWE champion CM Punk teased a possible appearance at the show by responding to UFC‘s tweet promoting and announcing the event. You can see it below and judge for yourself.

Punk has also pinned the tweet to the top of his Twitter page.

Having kept out of the spotlight since his unsuccessful UFC debut in September 2016, CM Punk’s MMA future has seemingly been up in the air for a while now.

With fights remaining on his UFC contract, the question has been whether Punk would continue to fight on the big stage that is the world’s biggest MMA promotion, whether he’d try his hand with a smaller company, or whether he would ultimately return to professional wrestling in some fashion.

Punk’s most recent appearance for UFC came at UFC 218 when he came to support one of his training partners. There had been reports at the time that Punk and Dana White were going to sit down to discuss his future at that point, but that didn’t come to pass.

There has been no timeline set for Punk’s return, but White has sounded emphatic in the past that he will give Punk another shot in the UFC’s octagon. As Punk continues to train in Milwaukee, this has got to be good news as his debut didn’t go anywhere near as planned. His hometown of Chicago would be a great place to restart his MMA craeer.

On the professional wrestling front, a Punk return to WWE seems unlikely. Though a return would probably be one of the biggest surprises WWE could pull off, legal problems remain in the way stemming from Punk’s accusations that the WWE medical team did not handle his injuries properly.