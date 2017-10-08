You Haven’t Seen The Last of Chris Jericho in the WWE

Currently on tour with his rock band Fozzy, Chris Jericho‘s days with WWE are far from over.

Jericho appeared recently on Jim Ross’ podcast, The Ross Report, to discuss a plethora of topics. It was clear from the onset that Jericho is quite comfortable with his current role with WWE.

Fully enjoying his status as a living legend within the wrestling industry, Jericho currently comes and goes as he pleases. He has struck the perfect balance in his appearances over the last couple of years. He leaves the business for an extended absence just before he wears out his welcome, and then he returns when the fans are starting to crave another appearance from Y2J.

In regards to his recent run with Kevin Owens and leaving afterwards, Jericho told Ross, “I enjoyed the Kevin Owens storyline so much. Once it ended, I knew that I needed to get away for a while because I knew there was nothing that can compare to that. It’s good to step away and step aside for a bit, but when the time comes I am sure I will be back, but until then I am so busy that you will be seeing me all the time anyways.”

Since his split with Owens, Jericho has appeared once on television. A surprise appearance on SmackDown back in July while he was in town filming a part for Southpaw Regional Wrestling.

Regarding his current status and on-again, off-again status working in the ring, Jericho reportedly has the endorsement of WWE’s head honcho, Vince McMahon.

“I really love working for Vince McMahon. I have a really great relationship with him now, and have for the past 5-6 years; it’s actually really fun to see the creative side of Vince, to go in there and disagree and agree and not have to worry. Vince always tells me that he doesn’t care where he is, to come and talk to him. I feel that is a great position to be in,” Jericho said.

Based on Jericho’s comments to Ross on some of the talent in WWE today, you can be sure you haven’t seen the last of him in WWE.

“A lot of the young guys that are coming through the system now, it reminds me of my guys; of the Dean [Malenko], Chris [Benoit], Rey [Mysterio], Eddie [Guerrero], those guys; all really good workers who only cared about the matches and not about the ego. A lot of them still need help with experiences that I have that others don’t have at this point.”