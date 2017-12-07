How Brock Lesnar Killed Chris Jericho’s WrestleMania 33 Dream

Every WWE Superstar likely had the same childhood dream: win a WWE Championship at WrestleMania in front of 100,000 screaming fans. Wrestlers like Shawn Michaels, Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena and Roman Reigns have all seen their boyhood ambitions come true. And Chris Jericho was going to get his moment at WrestleMania 33. Until he didn’t.

Jericho joined The Taz Show where he outlined his road to WrestleMania 33. Y2J was in the middle of a fantastic program with Kevin Owens; one that was supposed to climax at ‘Mania.

“The original plan for WrestleMania 33 was Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho for the [Universal] Championship. I beat Owens at WrestleMania, and then I lose it to Brock [Lesnar] at the next pay-per-view at the end of April.” he explained.

However, something changed. And by something we mean Brock Lesnar got an idea:

“In the meantime, Vince [McMahon] told me that to my face, and in the interim, Brock and Goldberg had their match [at Survivor Series]. Brock realized he had nobody to work with, so then Brock thought, ‘I’ll lose to Goldberg in a minute if I can beat him back for the title at WrestleMania.’ So then my match was switched. And that’s fine, because that’s how the business goes. I mean, it was that close. As an aside, I’ve been the world champ six times, and never once as a babyface — always as a heel,” lamented Jericho.

Bummer! Even though Jericho didn’t get to make his WrestleMania moment, he did supply a slew of fond memories for fans as he and Owens’ Festival of Friendship was one of the best segments in modern WWE history. But is that proper consolation for missing out becoming Universal Champion? That’s a question only Jericho can answer in his most private of moments.

It’s worth underlining the booking power of Brock Lesnar. By simply noticing that he did not have WrestleMania plans, Lesnar quite literally altered the entire course of WWE. But really, who’s going to deny the Beast? Jericho’s revealing glance inside WWE’s creative process lets us know just how fluid WWE’s plans can be. But perhaps most remarkably, Y2J’s tale solves the riddle of how a 50-year old Bill Goldberg became Universal Champion.

