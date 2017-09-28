Chris Jericho Explains What It’s Like to Get Drunk with Vince McMahon

For hopeful wrestlers and devout fans, a handshake with Vince McMahon is a life ambition. But sharing a drink (or several) with the WWE Chairman? Now that’s something worth bragging about.

Chris Jericho is one of the select few on the planet who knows what it’s like to be drunk with Vince McMahon. A notorious renegade, McMahon is even more the contrarian after he’s had a few adult beverages. On an appearance on Q with Tom Power Jericho went into a detailed story about a recent time he and the WWE boss got sloshed together.

“There’s nothing that he would ask you to do that he wouldn’t do himself. We were in Orlando doing a show, I had to do press in New York early in the morning. He had me come on his private jet, we flew from Orlando to New York, had some drinks, listened to some tunes, had a great time, landed at 4:30, both drunk,” Jericho illustrated.

Once the plane landed, Jericho thought the adventure was over and it was time for some R and R back at the hotel. Vince had other ideas

“He goes, ‘What are you doing?’ I was going home to pass out because I had to get up at 6:30 for press,” explained Jericho. “He goes, ‘I’m going to the gym, come with me.’ I’m like, ‘I’m not going to the gym at 4:30, what’s wrong with you?’ He’s like, ‘I have to go to work.’ ‘So do I.’”

Jericho opted to miss out on the drunken training session, but Vince stayed true to his proposal.

“And I get a text when I wake up the next morning at 6:30, super-hungover feeling like crap, from my 72-year-old boss who’s bench-pressing 275 pounds giving me the finger… That’s him, he just works, and it rubs off on you,” he said.

There’s no denying that Vince McMahon is crazy. Look no further than his most recent clash with Kevin Owens. The 72-year old wrestling tyrant dedication and work ethic may be uncomparable and convictions like thee are how you end up taking frog splashes on live television as a senior citizen.

Stories like these are probably infinite. One day we’ll have Vince McMahon tell-all book or biopic movie that will finally give us the access to the eccentric world of Vince McMahon.

