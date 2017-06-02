Chris Jericho On Why He Knew It Was Time To Leave WWE

It’s only been a month since Chris Jericho left the WWE, but fans are already dying to know when one of the all-time greats will be coming back. In a recent interview with UpRoxx, Jericho discussed his latest run and how he knew it was time for him to jump ship.

“I left the WWE this year at the exact right time. A week longer or a week shorter would not have worked. But the ending was exactly where it should have been and any longer than that would not have been good. And trust me, I know. Fans were like, “No, no, no.” Trust me, I know how it works.”

“I knew that it was time to go because you get to a certain level, then you turn baby face, and then that’s where you start having problems, because with the baby face you either win the title and you’re John Cena, or you start going down through the ranks. And that wouldn’t work for me, for this character, with the Jericho character. I’ve always been better as a heel. That’s my wheelhouse.”

“And then people start liking you, so you switch, but then it’s only a short amount of time when that stuff that they loved you doing as a heel, that they love as a baby … “It’s just a parody of himself.” And I don’t want to deal with that shit. I don’t want to deal with the hardcore fans and stuff like that. I had fun with it, I knew it was time to go. I have people saying, “When are you coming back to wrestling?” It’s been 3 weeks.”

Jericho also discussed how mixing his wrestling career with his music career is difficult for some fans to understand.

“Mixing the two worlds is very difficult. It’s like everybody comes up when we do autograph signings, “Can you put me on the list?” “No.” “Why not?” “Because you’re not on the list.” “But I want to be.” “It doesn’t matter, it doesn’t work that way.” As ridiculous as it sounds, that’s Chris Jericho, the character in the WWE. Or even at the end of the Fozzy set now, I’ll put the crowd on the list, which they love.”

“But it’s not something you can just do, like “Hey, Paul McCartney, sing me a song. Hey, Jim Carrey, tell me a joke. Kevin Hart, do a wacky …” It doesn’t work that way. You have to be in the mindset for it, the mood for it. So, I’m telling you right now if you come up to me and you want to be on the list, I’m going to say ‘no’ because I can’t. “Tell them I’m on the list.” I can’t because it’s not right. And as stupid as that sounds, like snobby artists, it’s the truth.”

As far as the recent rumors of Y2J hanging up the boots for good, it will all come down to what creative opportunities are left for him in the WWE.

“If I did have another match, it would be fun but, like I said, as long as I can continue to be creative and perform at the highest levels, I’ll go back to wrestling until I’m frickin’ 90 if they’ll have me. But the day I go out there and feel that my work is not up to snuff, or that I’m just there to be there, I’m gone. I will be gone before the show; I’ll just go.”

Jericho will be joining the WWE briefly again when they tour Japan next month, but there has been no timetable released for his full-time return to the company.

