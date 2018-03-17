Chris Jericho Confident Ronda Rousey Can Have Great Wrestlemania Match

With six world championship runs and multiple headlining WrestleMania matches to his name, Chris Jericho knows a thing or two about competing on WWE‘s grandest stage.

Jericho took a break from touring with his rock band Fozzy on Thursday to sit down with former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen for an interview, where he was asked about Ronda Rousey’s potential at WrestleMania 34 coming up on April 8.

Despite having no in-ring experience outside of training, Rousey has been booked in one of the show’s top matches where she teams with Kurt Angle to take on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in a mixed tag match. Regardless of her experience, Jericho said he’s confident Rousey can put on a solid match at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

“Absolutely, I’ll tell you the reason why,” Jericho said. “Wrestling is all show business, and we control everything — who wins, who loses the match, whatever it may be. And if you look at some of the great matches involved with celebrities of all time, Bam Bam Bigelow versus Lawrence Taylor… Floyd Mayweather versus Big Show, you’ll see those, Mr. T back in the day. Those weren’t classics, but they don’t have to be.

“Here’s how you put together a great WrestleMania. It’s a variety show. Here’s matches that have a chance to be five stars. Here’s your matches just to get everybody on the card that have no chance of being great matches but you’re just putting everyone on the show. And here’s your attraction matches. Here’s your Brock versus Roman. Here’s your Angle and Ronda versus Triple H and Stephanie. The can put the match together any way they want. All they have to do is just put it together so that she has one or two spots that really pop and mean something. The rest is all dog and pony show, show business.”

“So A) she’s an athlete, B) she’s a wrestling fan and C) she wants to do this. She’s going to be fine,” Jericho continued. “Is it going to be a classic? It doesn’t need to be. Maybe next year if it’s her versus Charlotte at WrestleMania for the Women’s title, or something along those lines. Then there’s a lot more pressure for her to put on a ‘classic’ match. But then she’s also got a year of more experience under her belt.”

News broke moments after she debuted at the Royal Rumble in January that Rousey had signed a multi-year full-time deal with the company. Sonnen asked Jericho if that meant fans should expect her on a weekly basis on television and at live events, but he said it depends on what WWE considers to be “full-time” for her.

“I don’t know what exactly that means. When I go back I do a full schedule, but that could be 10 shows a month if I want it to be,” Jericho said. “It doesn’t have to be the 18 shows they do. I think what they’re trying to say is that it’s not just going to be a Brock Lesnar thing that shows up for the odd Raw and then a pay-per-view here and there. I think she’ll be involved in an angle every week and then we’ll see.

“If she really wants to do this, you know this as an athlete and I know this as an athlete and as a performer, if she wants to be great at it she’s going to put in the time.”