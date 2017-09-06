How Chris Jericho’s Favorite Moment in WWE Was Inspired By ‘Game of Thrones’

Without question, this Spring’s story between Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens was one of WWE‘s finest in years. The tale was so well executed, that Chris Jericho himself believes to be one of his favorite moments in his nearly 30-year career. In fact, it was so good that it may have come from somewhere other than WWE.

As a recent guest on the Other Guys Podcast, Y2J discussed the creation of the storyline and how he fought to get it on air:

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I had that idea months earlier, to do a big spectacle with dancing girls and the whole thing, and then it was constantly being changed. Even the day of the show it was changed and I didn’t like it and I knew my way was better. I stood up for it, even to the point of calling Vince when he was on a plane in the middle of the air and pitching my case, not taking no for an answer, not allowing my vision to be changed.”

Like the rest of the world, Jericho is familiar with Game of Thrones. Jericho is such a fan of the show, he couldn’t help but fold in some of its elements for the climax of he and Owens’ big angle. Being the savvy minded performer he is, Y2J chose one of the shows most infamous scenes for inspiration.

“The ‘Red Wedding’ from Game Of Thrones was something that was really resonating, where you have this brilliant, beautiful and fun moment and then it just goes south in such a quick fashion where you can’t believe it. That, to me, was the brilliance of it.”

Jericho would go on to gush about the segment and would even label it as one of his highest accomplishments in wrestling :

“It was definitely one of my favorite things that I’ve done, maybe even the crowning jewel of what I’ve done in all these years being in the WWE.”

For those that missed this narrative, it was most certainly all-time good. Even though we knew that Owens would turn on Jericho, their performance kept our disbelief suspended. Like the ‘Red Wedding,’ the moment of violent betrayal between Owens and Jericho had fans talking for weeks. Like Quinton Tarantino, Jericho knows how to steal from the best.

Jericho is currently on hiatus from WWE. It may prove to be permanent, but we all know that Y2J loves to come back and make a splash.