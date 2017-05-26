Chris Benoit Used In Social Media Campaign

Rule number one of the internet: Never ask the internet for anything.

Walkers Crisps, the Lay’s of the UK, asked fans to tweet pictures to them for a chance to win tickets to the UEFA Champions League Final. The seemingly harmless request somehow inspired fans to send in pictures of various murderers and criminals, including former WWE star, Chris Benoit.

Not exactly sure how the company confused Benoit’s topless head shot for a normal fan, but they ran the ad without looking into who was in the image. Walkers has since pulled the images and apologized for the oversight.

Chris Benoit’s story is one of the biggest tragedies in wrestling history. Over a three day period in 2007, the former WWE star killed his family and then himself. At the crime scene, police found anabolic steroids prompting many to suspect that “roid rage” had accounted for Benoit’s behavior. Forensic files also revealed that Benoit had suffered from brain damage, also related to the effects of concussions suffered during his wrestling career.

Not knowing the circumstances of his death, WWE ran a three hour tribute episode to Chris Benoit the night after the tragedy. His name and likeness have been placed on the do not ever mention again list for WWE employees.

Not exactly the spokesperson you want selling your company’s potato chips.

