Charlotte Wants WrestleMania Main Event with Ronda Rousey

Charlotte Flair reiterated what has been heavily rumored for some time now: she wants Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania. However, she took it one step further this time. She wants it to be the main event of the year’s biggest show.

ESPN is featuring an interview with the former WWE women’s champion where she talks about an abundance of topics, including Rousey’s involvement with WWE. Concerning the possibility of working together in the future, Charlotte sounded hopeful.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I hope that’s the main event of WrestleMania. That’s my dream. I hope we can make it happen. She really opened the doors for a lot of women. Having that opportunity would be huge. I don’t know what her goals are, but it’s just cool that she wants to be a part of our world.”

Rousey was one of the first female phenoms in the world of mixed martial arts, but her career there appears to be over. After a one-sided loss against Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 last December, she has started to transition more toward Hollywood and WWE. Despite the career shift, Charlotte points to Rousey’s success in MMA for making the WWE’s women’s revolution possible.

“I thank Ronda for opening the door for us,” Flair said. “If Ronda had never been given that main event spot as a female and doing what she did with it, I don’t know if we would have ever been given that chance. “Yeah, we were killing it at NXT, but I don’t know if the main roster audience and the business side would have thought the women could carry the main storyline and main event a pay-per-view and we did and I think that’s because they saw how popular Ronda was and if you give us a storyline, we can deliver and we did deliver, so I want to thank her.”

A lifelong WWE fan, Rousey’s group of “Four Horsewomen” have often been prominently featured while in the crowd at WWE shows.

Rousey’s group, comprised of Shayna Baszler (who recently reached the finals of WWE’s Mae Young Classic tournament, Marina Shafir, and Jessamyn Duke, has been rumored to face WWE’s Four Horsewomen (Charlotte, Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Becky Lynch) in a four on four match in the near future, perhaps even at Survivor Series. Though that match could also be saved for WrestleMania, doing it at Survivor Series would allow the company to transition to a Rousey/Charlotte singles feud for WrestleMania.

All of the MMA four horsewomen have begun professional wrestling training, including Rousey. It looks to be a matter of when rather than if any of the above bouts will eventually happen.

Some fans might be surprised to hear that WWE originally had intentions of Rousey facing Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania. Though that match could still be saved for down the line, the planned feud with the WWE’s Four Horsewomen seems to be the story being moved forward at this point.