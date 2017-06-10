Charlotte Flair Filming USA Network Movie

According to PWInsider, Charlotte Flair missed the June 3rd WWE live event in Bridgeport, Connecticut because she was in Vancouver, British Columbia earlier this week filming scenes for the USA Network original film “Psych: The Movie.”

Flair is said to be playing a major role in the two-hour holiday special returning to the “Psych” TV show, which aired on the USA Network from 2006-2014. The series featured a number of WWE guest stars in the past, including appearances by Big Show, The Miz, Mickie James and John Cena, as well as WWE references in its dialogue. “Psych” stars Dule Hill and James Doday have also appeared on WWE Monday Night Raw.

Many WWE stars have crossed over to the big screen in the past. But long since the bygone days of Hulk Hogan, Andre the Giant, and Jesse Ventura’s memorable cinema roles, WWE superstars now more frequently appear in straight to DVD/OnDemand films from the company’s own WWE Studios, like “Hollywood A-Lister” The Miz. Such roles are usually in sequels to previous WWE films like “The Marine,” which originally starred actual John Cena– an actual Hollywood crossover success.

Others still have landed roles doing voice work in WWE-sponsored cartoon movies alongside The Jetsons, Flintstones, or Scooby-Doo and the gang. But in a world where Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has become the highest-paid actor in Hollywood, you have to start somewhere.

For the most part, the women of the WWE have found more celebrity in reality programming, like Total Divas on the E! Network. Of course, that platform does allow them to cross-promote other film and television appearances, as well as magazine features and other media.

Many expected Charlotte to join the reality show ranks when it was announced that Total Divas would be replacing multiple cast members this upcoming season. But it seems the Queen of the WWE Women’s Revolution will have more free time for other film projects, as Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax were recently revealed as the new additions to Total Divas cast.

The “Psych” Movie is set to air this December on the USA Network. In the meantime, Flair will be a participant in the first ever women’s Money In The Bank ladder match at the Money In The Bank pay-per-view later this month. As recently announced, she will face Natalya, Becky Lynch, Tamina and Carmella in the history making event.

