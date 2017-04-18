Changes Coming To WWE Tag Team Championship Belts

The WWE will be looking to give their Tag Team Championships a bit of a design upgrade in the next few weeks as they look to cash in, quite literally, on some of the magic they’ve found with the singles World Championship titles.

According to IWNerd, WWE is going to change both of the tag team belts to feature custom side-plates: “Being told the tags on both shows have had designs modified to take removable sideplates like the main belts.”

The change to custom side-plates will allow WWE to make extra cash when they sell them on WWE Shop. If you’re thinking to yourself, “how much money could they possibly make off sideplates,” I can tell you as someone who recently returned from WWE Axxess that the WWE sells a boatload of belts. Way more than you would ever imagine.

In your head, imagine how many championship belts the WWE sold last year. Now multiply that number times a kajillion. That’s how many people are walking around with $400 championship belts.

If all those people are customizing their belts with the plates of different superstars, that’s a huge income stream and one they are currently not capitalizing on with The Hardy’s return.

We have to assume it won’t be long until the Intercontinental and United States Titles could be following suit in the near future, as both belts have been long rumored for a complete makeover.

