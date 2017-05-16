Four Championship Matches Announced For Extreme Rules

Extreme Rules has snuck up on the WWE universe. With only three weeks left until the Raw brand’s next pay per view, business really picked up on Monday’s Raw. Not only was a Fatal Five Way announced to determine the number one contender to Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship, but three new Championship matches were added to the card.

After winning his match with Dean Ambrose by disqualification, The Miz demanded that Kurt Angle a match at Extreme where the belt could change hands via disqualification. Angle granted the rematch, but I expect a more extreme stipulation to be added next week.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Braun Strowman Out Much Longer Than Expected

Bayley interrupted Raw Women’s Champion, Alexa Bliss, to announce that she would be invoking her rematch at Extreme Rules, which led the champ to finding a kendo stick under the ring and beat the hugs out of Bayley. The interaction caused Vince Russo, er, I mean, Kurt Angle announcing a “Kendo Stick on a Pole match” for Extreme Rules.

In a WrestleMania rematch, it was also announced that Neville will defend his Cruiserweight Championship against Austin Aries.

In addition to the IC, Cruiser and Women’s belts being up for grabs, it was announced earlier today that The Hardys will defend their Tag Team Championships against Sheamus and Cesaro in an extreme stipulation match that has yet to be set.

WWE may be booking on the fly, but Extreme Rules is shaping up to be one heck of a pay per view.

More: Goldberg’s Undefeated Streak Has Fallen