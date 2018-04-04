Carmella Becomes Longest Reigning MITB Holder in WWE History

With WWE blasting the WrestleMania trumpets of Ronda Rousey, Asuka, Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax, and the Women’s Battle Royal, we’ve forgotten about Carmella and her briefcase. But she’d like to remind us that she’ll enter the April 8th’s mega-show as a WWE record holder.

On Wednesday, Carmella became the longest reigning Money in the Bank Holder in WWE history. It’s been 281 days since The Staten Island Princess nabbed that briefcase and now she’s slid by Edge who held the previous record of 280 days.

Videos by PopCulture.com

History maker. Record breaker. 🤑 pic.twitter.com/6I1j5rHY6g — MS Money in the BANK (@CarmellaWWE) April 4, 2018

.@CarmellaWWE has held her Money in the Bank briefcase for 280 straight days — tying Edge for the longest such stretch in holding on to the MITB contract. At midnight, she stands alone. (Thanks to ESPN Stats & Info’s @joekozuna) — Tim Fiorvanti (@tim00) April 4, 2018

While a long turn with the MITB briefcase is not equivalent to a WWE Championship, but it’s still a nice status symbol. Afterall, Baron Corbin would likely do terrible things to have his back. But now that Carmella has made her history, will it translate to WrestleMania cash-in?

On Wednesday, a story surface had Carmella in a SmackDown Women’s Championship match on the Tuesday following WrestleMania. While the advertisement didn’t specify if she would be challenging for or defending the belt, her being pitted against Charlotte Flair may contain a huge WrestleMania spoiler. That would mean that either Charlotte retains leaves the Superdome as Champion or that Carmella would cash-in on Flair or Asuka and enter SmackDown as the new title holder.

Then again, all of that theory falls apart with WWE’s right to change any given card.

Regardless, it was a thought-provoking headline that could prove to be a touch of foreshadowing. Carmella, while not as highly touted as blockbuster acquisitions like Rousey, is a promising young Superstar. However, a failed cash-in could send her into the realm of obscurity as bigger name zoom past. But, if Carmella able to successfully execute her impromptu contract, she could be a surprisingly good Champion.