Carmella Leaving Cast of ‘Total Divas’

Becoming a WWE Champion brings about a series of new changes for a WWE Superstar. And for Carmella, her first order as SmackDown Women’s Champion is to nix her role on Total Divas.

The 30-year old divulged to Bang Showbiz that she is leaving the show after just one season.

“I am not on this next season,” she said, “Right now, I’m focusing on being the best champion I can be and I don’t know what the future holds.”

On May 7, E! and WWE announced that Total Divas had been renewed for season 8 and 9. Season 8, sans Carmella, will air in the fall of 2018.

Carmella earned her SmackDown Women’s Championship two night after WrestleMania 34. Using her well-traveled Money in the Bank briefcase, ‘Mella cashed in on then champ, Charlotte Flair.

That moment was shocking enough, but when Carmella cleanly defeated Flair a few weeks later at Backlash, the jaw of the collective WWE Universe dropped.

On Tuesday, fellow Total Divas peer and current SmackDown General Manager, Paige, announced that Carmella will defend her title against Asuka at the June 17 Money in the Bank pay-per-view. Like her Backlash match with Flair, Carmella will enter her contest with Asuka as an underdog champion.

While it may seem her time at champ is terminal, WWE clearly is invested in Carmella. Having become the first ever Women’s Money in the Bank winner was a significant notch in ‘Mella’s career belt.

Win or lose next month, it’s fair to say that Carmella has done a wonderful job in establishing herself in WWE. From our vantage point, Carmella looks to be career oriented, as she used her status as WWE Champion to justify her departure from Total Divas. Even more, she may have used a similar principle to end her relationship with WWE Superstar, Big Cass.

Cass and Carmella began dating back in their NXT days, and their relationship found itself on camera during season 7 of Total Divas. However this January, the couple officially split despite recently purchasing a house in Tampa, FL together.

“This weeks episode of #totaldivas is bittersweet for me. Moving, injuries, tears and more! There’s no rule book for this type of lifestyle, so I’m just trying to learn as I go! Cass will always hold a special place in my heart. ❤️ Plus, he’s going to make one hell of a comeback! 👊🏽”