SmackDown Shocker: Carmella Cashes In to Become New Champ

Carmella is your new SmackDown Women’s Champion.

After a gratuitous beatdown from NXT call-ups Peyton Royce and Billie Kay, Charlotte Flair was left for dead—and the buzzard dressed in cheetah print came ran out to cash in her Money in the Bank contract.

After a swift kick to the jaw, Charlotte was out for good and Carmella secured the pin, then the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Last week, Carmella became the longest reigning Money in the Bank Holder in WWE history. It’s been 281 days since The Staten Island Princess nabbed that briefcase and now she’s slid by Edge who held the previous record of 280 days.

While a long turn with the MITB briefcase is not equivalent to a WWE Championship, but it’s still a nice status symbol. Afterall, Baron Corbin would likely do terrible things to have his back.

However, Carmella can swap out the bulky briefcase for WWE gold.

WWE clearly has a high opinion of Carmella as she was the first ever Women’s MITB winner and cashed in on the undisputed queen of the company, Charlotte Flair.

Speaking of Charlotte, she may be one of the bigger names to flip shows after next week’s Superstar Shake-Up. However, there may be just enough incentive to keep he on Tuesday nights as well.

The biggest match in WWE may be Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey. That said, WWE will likely want to keep them separated for a lengthy stretch—especially considering Rousey has only begun to cut her teeth. Some believe that these two are already destined to main event WrestleMania 35, and it that is indeed the case, WWE will make a concerted effort to have their paths cross at a later date this year.

So if Charlotte stays on SmackDown, she’ll likely get a match with Carmella at Backlash. Chances are, she’ll win back that title, too.