Buffalo Bills Fans Learn that Wresting isn’t Always Fake

It’s never good when an NFL playoff game’s tailgate makes more headlines than the actual contest. But on Sunday, that’s exactly what happened.

Whether it’s a fake punch with a sound effect or a leap from one’s roof, we’ve all tried a wrestling move at home. However, the sooner we stop pretending to be WWE Superstars the better. And if you still want to be a make-believe wrestler, at least do so without the influence of alcohol. But if you still need extra incentive to stop being The Drunken Wrestling Guy at social events, Buffalo Bills fans would like to share a cautionary tale.

In order to prove their dedication to their beloved football team, fans re-enacted some of their favorite scenes in WWE history. But instead of going for a simple leg drop or all too appropriate Stone Cold Steve Austin beer chug, Bills fans elected for moves that relied upon tables and gravity. Predictably, things didn’t go well.

Our first entry comes from a duo of brave men who are fans of Randy Orton and outdoor toilets. Here, they pay homage to both.

BAW GAWD IS THAT THE ULTIMATE WARRIORS MUSIC #BILLSMAFIA pic.twitter.com/StsTis92Yg — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 7, 2018

Next, we have a man and women who prefer chokeslams to handholding when comes to public affection.

This is actually considered romantic for Bills Mafia pic.twitter.com/CZwWhoqcJ1 — Laces Out (@LacesOutShow) January 7, 2018

Unless you really need the attention, don’t do stuff like this. Just don’t. But hey, thanks for the laughs, Bill’s fans.