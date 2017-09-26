Bubba Ray Dudley’s Career in Jeopardy

Bubba Ray Dudley looks to have suffered a career-threatening concussion over the weekend.

At the Ring of Honor show Death Before Dishonor XV, Bubba Ray took a grotesque shot to his head from the corner of a table. The impact was so significant that Dudley had to spend the night in the hospital.

Bubba Ray’s peer and close friend, Tommy Dreamer passed along this update.

Spent the night in ER @bullyray5150

He got his bell rung again

Concerned for him — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) September 23, 2017

Bubba Ray was feeling well enough to tweet, but it still sounds like he is still feeling the effects of his injury.

Thanks for the well wishes. Much appreciated. Was a long night and a rough day so far. Wish I could say I was doing better. — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) September 23, 2017

Dudley joined Sirius Busted Open Radio yesterday but was audibly shaken by the experience. According to Bubba Ray, he had to spend Friday night in the emergency room. Doctors have told him to avoid excitement and particular loud noises. Even further, Bubba says he doesn’t remember much of the match.

When the 10-time WWE Tag Team Champion was asked about his wrestling future he was uncertain, to say the least.

“…so much so that I’m not even sure if my career should continue,” he said.

Needless to say, it doesn’t sound like we’ll be seeing Bubba Ray back in the ring anytime soon, if ever. The last time we saw him in WWE was the day after 2016’s SummerSlam. He and Devon were announcing their exit in WWE be were, ironically, put through at a table.

Bubba Ray is still tweeting which is actually a positive sign as some concussions are bad enough that electronics have t be avoided. Unfortunately it’s unlikely this is Bubba Ray’s first encounter with concussions, but hopefully it;s his last. The 46-year old has had a magnificent career that saw him become an ECW legend and 1/2 of the greatest tag team WWE has ever seen.

Get well soon, Bubba Ray!