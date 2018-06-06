Brock Lesnar ‘Scares Everybody Backstage’ According to Big Show

While many of us have bashed Brock Lesnar in recent years, we wouldn’t dare utter an antagonistic word to his face. And apparently, neither would WWE Superstars

“Brock Lesnar scares everybody in the arena and backstage.” Big Show said on an appearance on The Steve Austin Show. “He [has] got the best backstage game since Hulk Hogan as far as freaking everybody out.”

We’re not sure exactly what Big Show is alluding to. “Backstage” can refer to the physical space where wrestlers hang out or the non-tangible ecosystem where wrestling politics run wild. In the case of Lesnar, we’ll assume he’s terribly intimidating in the physical sense and the equivalent of Niccolò Machiavelli when it comes to puppeteering behind the curtain. Regardless of our narrative, there is one thing that is certain: Brock Lesnar gets what he wants.

So as a backstage gorilla and an in-ring demigod, Brock Lesnar currently sits on one of WWE’s shiniest thrones. While some will tell you he’s taken the company hostage, the better perspective is the tsunami of instant gratification he brings to the wrestling world.

Illegal urine aside, Lesnar has incredible success in UFC. By him evolving into a cross-promotional monster, he makes WWE look real. And that’s exactly what WWE getting Ronda Rousey was so significant.

While we wait for Rousey to bloom, the biggest question in WWE is how Brock Lesnar’s story ends. He may be around for five more years, but this his current run with the Universal Championship seems to be coming to a close. WWE threw us off the scent when Lesnar beat Roman Reigns twice in April, and now it looks like The Beast will not put his title on the line until SummerSlam.

But no one knows who will meet him in Brooklyn.

“That’s where we’re at now. Who can beat Brock Lesnar?” Big Show explained, “Brock Lesnar is no joke, no comedy, no ha-ha, no fun and games. He’s a legit champ. Whoever beats Brock Lesnar is going to be made and that’s what you want out of somebody that drops the title, not passing the title like you’re passing a volleyball back and forth across the net. Now, whoever becomes the champion is somebody that is going to have really earned it through trial and fire.”

At this moment, it looks like either Seth Rollins or Reigns will be WWE’s next Universal Champion. While Reigns should be considered the favorite, it’s Rollins who has captured the heart of the WWE Universe in 2018. Even though all hot streaks come to an end, Rollins’ incredible run may be him simply leaping into a new stratosphere. Have already been WWE Champion, Rollins clearly has Vince McMahon’s confidence and there is an increasing likelihood that he can leapfrog Reigns and pin Brock Lesnar.

