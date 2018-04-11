Shane McMahon Reportedly Stands Up to Brock Lesnar After WrestleMania 34

On Monday, news broke claiming Vince McMahon and Brock Lesnar had a heated backstage altercation directly following the WrestleMania 34 main event. But details have emerged that made that behind-the-curtain shouting match a Triple Threat.

According to The Wrestling Observer Radio, Shane McMahon inserted himself into the fray and actually jumped in to defend his father. Per the report, Shane-O-Mac appeared like he wanted to fight, but only incendiary words, not blows were exchanged.

Since we weren’t in the building we’ll likely never know what actually happened—but we may know how it all started.

The story goes that Lesnar bypassed a pair of WWE rules during his WrestleMania match with Roman Reigns. Per PWTorch, neither blood nor the German announce table suplex was approved by Vince McMahon or WWE officials. By Brock Lesnar being wholly responsible for both incidents, it’s easy to see how things escalated backstage.

Not too long ago, Lesnar had a similar situation with Randy Orton. towards the end of the match, a menacing elbow crash on Orton’s skull leaving a free-flowing gash. However, that was later to be confirmed as part of the show, but at this moment, the same cannot be said for Roman Reigns.

But Reigns’ bloody face is just the beginning of this wormhole. Just a few days after WrestleMania it looks like Brock Lesnar and Roman Reign’s match may be one of the most intriguing meta-stories in WWE history.

Another report indicates that Vince McMahon called an audible in the middle of WrestleMania 34’s main event that turned Roman Reigns from winner to loser.

The New Orleans mega-show was supposed to end with the bombastic coronation of Roman Reigns as Universal Champion. But as we all know that didn’t happen. However, according to Jeremy Botter of Bleacher Report, that was the plan when Reigns made his Superdome entrance. It was still the plan when the match began, but as the crowd becomes increasingly onery, Vince McMahon called a new play.

This meant that in the middle of the match, Brock Lesnar was given instructions to win. The sudden change of direction explains a lot of the match’s wonkiness, however, there was a method to Vince McMahon’s madness.

Per Botter report, the mass rejection facing not just Reigns, but the match itself lead to McMahon pulling to plug. However, the plan is still for Roman to be Universal Champion, but to do so in front of a more accepting crowd.

At the moment, that Roman-friendly crows will be in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at The Greatest Royal Rumble. Reigns is already booked for a cage match with Lesnar for the show and is expected emerge victoriously.

All sign pointed to Lesnar leaving WWE for UFC after WrestleMania 34. However, as Universal Champion, he can’t do that. But on Monday, WWE announced that The Beast Incarnate had signed a new contract, but the detail of that deal are unknown. Current sentiments have it being a short-term deal, possibly just for his Greatest Royal Rumble brawl with Reigns.