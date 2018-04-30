Brock Lesnar Will Break Major WWE Record Before Next Rumored Title Defense

While the finish may have been botched, Brock Lesnar successfully left the Greatest Royal Rumble event on Friday with his Universal Championship. And if he can hold onto it for just a few more weeks, he’ll put himself in the record books

As of Monday “The Beast Incarnate” has been champion for 393 days, first winning it at WrestleMania 33 in April 2017 against Goldberg. According to Wrestling Observer‘s Dave Meltzer, Lesnar won’t defend the championship this Sunday at Backlash but will return to action for WWE‘s next pay-per-view Money in the Bank on June 17 at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois (just outside of Chicago).

If that report is true, Lesnar will have held the title for a consecutive 441 days going into that match, which breaks the record for longest world championship reign of the modern era.

It’s ironic that the match will take at the Allstate Arena, given that Lesnar’s will be breaking the record set by Chicago’s own CM Punk.

The former WWE Superstar turned UFC fighter held the WWE Championship for 434 days, winning it at Hell in a Cell in October 2011 and dropping it to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at the Royal Rumble in January 2013.

If Lesnar can hold onto the championship a few months after Money in the Bank, he’ll insert himself into the top 10 longest championship reigns in WWE history, knocking off Demolition’s run as tag team champions for the No. 10 spot at 478 days.

Yet despite his long reign, Lesnar has not defended the championship nearly as frequently as other WWE Superstars. Since defeating Goldberg, his only championship matches include defeating Samoa Joe at Great Balls of Fire, pinning Roman Reigns in a four-way match at SummerSlam, beating Braun Strowman at No Mercy, pinning Kane in a triple threat match involving Strowman at the Royal Rumble and defeating Reigns in back-to-back matches at WrestleMania 34 and Greatest Royal Rumble.

Punk left the WWE in January 2014, citing multiple issues with the company in a later podcast with fellow wrestler and friend Colt Cabana. He’s since made his way into the world of mixed martial arts, signing with the UFC in December 2014 and competing in his first professional fight at UFC 203 in September. He lost his bout to Mickey Gall in the first round, but will return to action on June 9 at the UFC 225 event at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

WWE’s next pay-per-view, Backlash, takes place this Sunday at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.